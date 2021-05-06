Comerica Bank Sells 2,003 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGR opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

