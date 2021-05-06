Comerica Bank Sells 2,022 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 148,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,107,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,691 shares of company stock worth $9,188,990. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

