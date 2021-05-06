Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Jay K. Oberg Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $78.61.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.