Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.