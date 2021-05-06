Comparing Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Italia and Remark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.61 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Remark $5.02 million 37.22 -$25.61 million ($0.52) -3.60

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Remark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Italia and Remark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Remark has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 461.50%. Given Remark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Remark -299.36% N/A -110.49%

Volatility & Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remark has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Remark beats Telecom Italia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for communication, industrial, IT, and other sectors. It has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The company was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

