Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $70.38. 639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,419. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

