Compass (NYSE:COMP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COMP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

COMP opened at $17.09 on Monday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

