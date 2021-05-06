Concentrum Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $19.41 on Thursday, reaching $619.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,646. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $701.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $771.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.