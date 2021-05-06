Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 545 ($7.12). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 540 ($7.06), with a volume of 43,126 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 525.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £909.92 million and a P/E ratio of -67.90.

Conduit Company Profile (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

