Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Conformis updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 1,745,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

