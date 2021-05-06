Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,340 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,422.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $481.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $229.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.01 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $490.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

