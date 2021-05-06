Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,026 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.39. 12,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $137.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

