Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.68. 114,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

