Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,399 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.02. 2,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

