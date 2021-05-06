Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,705 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

NYSE:ALL traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

