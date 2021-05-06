Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,941 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 391,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,792,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

