ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.48% of ConocoPhillips worth $35,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of COP opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.