Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Reduced by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $240.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,857. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

