Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 35,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Constellium has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Constellium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,257,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 547,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

