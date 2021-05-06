Content Neutrality Network Hits Market Cap of $6.15 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $6.15 million and $508,404.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00084224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.58 or 0.00823243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00102774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.44 or 0.09179807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.