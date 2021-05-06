Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.04.

IMG stock opened at C$3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.61 and a twelve month high of C$7.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

