Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $42.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Corning stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 227.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,422,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,441,739. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

