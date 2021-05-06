Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.90.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.40. 1,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,433. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,380 shares of company stock worth $289,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

