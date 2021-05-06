Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Up 9.4% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.66. Approximately 60,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,473,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CRSR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after buying an additional 295,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 62,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $4,901,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

