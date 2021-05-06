Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as high as C$6.03. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 438,592 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CJR.B shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -8.20%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

