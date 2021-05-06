County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post sales of $12.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $12.48 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $53.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.61 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $52.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICBK shares. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

County Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,621. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

