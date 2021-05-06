Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

COUR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Coursera stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coursera stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

