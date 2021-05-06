Cowen Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $31.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $433,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

