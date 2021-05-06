Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,710 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in RPM International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at $3,031,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,032. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.98 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

