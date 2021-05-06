Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 474 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.70. The stock had a trading volume of 123,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.