Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after acquiring an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $382.62. 304,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

