Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $466.59. 13,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.