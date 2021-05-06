Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,884. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,365 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,258. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

