CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.46 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRAI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CRAI traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. CRA International has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $616.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRA International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

