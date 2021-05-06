Credit Suisse Group Boosts Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $32.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AQUA. Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQUA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 2,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,169. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.