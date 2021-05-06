Credit Suisse Group Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $39.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVTR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

AVTR traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 95,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,266,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

