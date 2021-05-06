Credit Suisse Group Increases Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $37.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock’s current price.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

