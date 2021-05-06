Credit Suisse Group Increases The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $74.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 54,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $247,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.