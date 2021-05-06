Credit Suisse Group Raises Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $60.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $66.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

