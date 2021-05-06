Credits Trading Up 65.2% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and $1.33 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021699 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

