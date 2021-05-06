Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Criteo updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CRTO traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,544. Criteo has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 over the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

