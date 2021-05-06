Critical Comparison: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) vs. KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vroom alerts:

37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vroom and KAR Auction Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61 KAR Auction Services 2 2 5 0 2.33

Vroom presently has a consensus price target of $56.31, suggesting a potential upside of 26.82%. KAR Auction Services has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.43%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than Vroom.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vroom and KAR Auction Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $2.78 billion 0.75 $188.50 million $1.04 16.18

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services 1.61% 6.50% 1.60%

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats Vroom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data as a service. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had a network of 74 whole car auction facilities in North America. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers; and sells vehicle service contracts. The company provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. It serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.