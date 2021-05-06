CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFB. Raymond James boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $768.50 million, a P/E ratio of 212.43 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,109,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

