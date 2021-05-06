Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.22, but opened at $58.36. Cryoport shares last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 21,120 shares changing hands.

The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 225.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,072 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -106.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

