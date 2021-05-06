Crypto Sports (CSPN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $871.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $870,045.85 and approximately $871.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

