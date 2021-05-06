Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 6,396 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,987,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.