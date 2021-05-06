Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,838 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $413.17 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.11 and a fifty-two week high of $449.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.23.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.