CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.70. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 71,971 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.08.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

