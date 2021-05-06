CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $217.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.