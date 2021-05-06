CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Trading Down 1.4%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €56.40 ($66.35) and last traded at €56.66 ($66.66). 128,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.48 ($67.62).

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.49.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.